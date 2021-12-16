(Monica Rodman/The Washington Post)
National

How to cope with grief during the holidays

December 16, 2021 | 3:09 PM GMT
Losing a loved one is difficult and the holiday season can be triggering. We spoke with grief expert David Kessler about ways to cope with grief during the holiday season.
