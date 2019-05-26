Sections
(Elyse Samuels/The Washington Post)
LIVE
National
'I chose life': Rescued hiker Amanda Eller's incredible survival story
Amanda Eller, a Hawaiian yoga teacher, went missing for 16 days on a popular hiking trail in Maui. She was found alive May 24.
Related
Officials searched 3 days for a lost hiker. Volunteers wouldn’t quit — and found her weeks later
Even avid hikers can find themselves in peril. Here’s how to stay safe on the trail.
A woman went missing for 16 days in a Maui forest. Then a search helicopter made a pass.
Read More
Up next in
top news
1:34
'I chose life': Rescued hiker Amanda Eller's incredible survival story
1:02
Missing hiker found alive after two week search
2:47
The battle for Brexit that led to Theresa May's resignation
1:36
Company defends decision to fire lunch lady who allegedly gave student free food
1:32
A bird's eye view of tornado-ravaged Missouri
0:47
Deadly tornado leaves devastation in Missouri
1:06
Several dead in wake of Missouri tornado
0:56
Abortion rights protests spread across the country
1:01
Bystanders capture tornadoes in Texas and Oklahoma
2:10
Why are 2020 Democrats divided on Fox News town halls?
1:17
Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s mother, is running for office
