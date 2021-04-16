(James Cornsilk/The Washington Post)
Up next in National
promo
5:25
Jordan assails Fauci during questioning on coronavirus restrictions
Today
promo
2:22
What the Biden administration has said about China’s culpability for the coronavirus
2 days ago
promo
2:56
Why GOP governors are driving a fight over ‘vaccine passports’
1 week ago
promo
3:56
Progressives hold power in the House. Here’s why their policies aren’t sailing through.
3 weeks ago
National

In Nebraska, the fight for covid-19 protections for meatpackers is still on

April 16, 2021 | 2:36 PM GMT
Activists allege that meatpacking facilities in Nebraska are still unsafe for workers, and are fighting to enshrine protections as Nebraska law.