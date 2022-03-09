(The Washington Post)
Investigations

How the Post reported on the hidden billion-dollar cost of repeated police misconduct

March 9, 2022 | 11:04 AM GMT
The Post collected data on nearly 40,000 payments at 25 of the nation’s largest police and sheriff’s departments within the past decade to uncover thousands of police officers whose alleged repeated misconduct cost taxpayers $1.5 billion.
