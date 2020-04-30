Sections
National
No shows, no slots, no visitors: Coronavirus devastates Las Vegas
The covid-19 lockdown in Las Vegas has taken a heavy toll on the city's entertainment and hospitality industries, and hundreds of thousands are out of work.
Related
The public skewering of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, champion of reopening casinos
Coronavirus shut down Sin City, creating a potentially devastating situation for Las Vegas
Thermal cameras, masks and reduced seating: Wynn Resorts CEO proposes plan to reopen Las Vegas Strip
Read More
Up next in
Coronavirus
5:08
No shows, no slots, no visitors: Coronavirus devastates Las Vegas
1:37
Londoners enjoy last night out before new lockdown
1:58
Europe grapples with coronavirus lockdown protests
1:58
European hospitals are overwhelmed due to rise in coronavirus cases
9:45
Coronavirus researchers in Germany invited thousands to a concert. For science.
5:10
Charting White House's many inconsistencies on masks during the pandemic
4:58
The do's and don'ts of holiday travel during the pandemic
3:11
What you need to know about coronavirus and the flu
3:53
Superspreader events, explained
3:45
What it's like to be a health-care provider in surging Wisconsin | Voices from the Pandemic
3:46
Officials in Trump's inner circle keep testing positive for coronavirus
2:36
Who is Sean Conley, Trump’s head physician?
5:11
Trump has coronavirus. What happens now?
1:14
WHO responds to Trump and first lady's positive coronavirus tests
2:40
Before Trump tested positive for coronavirus, Boris Johnson almost died after his diagnosis
2:24
A step-by-step look at how new vaccines are made and approved
5:12
Dismissed by doctors, covid-19 ‘long haulers’ find comfort in each other
2:55
Why aerosol vs. droplet transmission of coronavirus matters
3:13
Remembering one of the lives lost to coronavirus in Brazil
2:50
Four world leaders share dire warnings of a disastrous increase in covid-19 infections this fall
7:17
Watch: How genetic data revealed a secret coronavirus outbreak
