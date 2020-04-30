The Washington Post
No shows, no slots, no visitors: Coronavirus devastates Las Vegas
The covid-19 lockdown in Las Vegas has taken a heavy toll on the city's entertainment and hospitality industries, and hundreds of thousands are out of work.
