Public impeachment hearings: Gordon Sondland set to testify

Watch live analysis from The Washington Post as public hearings of the Trump impeachment inquiry continue. Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, will testify in the morning beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern. David Hale, the undersecretary of state for political affairs, and Laura Cooper, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, will testify at 2:30 p.m. Eastern.