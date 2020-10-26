Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Topics
Politics
Opinions
Local
Sports
National
World
Business
Technology
Style
Entertainment
Washington Post Live
Series
Fact Checker
How to Be a Journalist
On The Trail
Short Takes
Throwback Thursday
View All
Top News
Voices From the Pandemic
The Poetry of Home
(The Washington Post)
LIVE
National
Senate debates Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court nomination
The U.S. Senate debates President Trump's Supreme Court nomination, Amy Coney Barrett.
Related
Trump’s conservative imprint on the federal judiciary gives Democrats a playbook — if they win
Barrett nomination clears Senate hurdle, putting her on course to confirmation to Supreme Court
Read More