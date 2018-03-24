Democracy Dies in Darkness
(March for Our Lives)
LIVE
National
'Six minutes and twenty seconds': Emma Gonzalez remembers deceased classmates
Marjory Stoneman Douglas senior and survivor of the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Fla., delivered the final speech at Washington's March for Our Lives on March 24.
March for Our Lives
6:45
'Six minutes and twenty seconds': Emma Gonzalez remembers deceased classmates
4:31
Common: 'Young people are leading a revolution of change'
0:19
NRA supporters, protesters exchange words in West Palm Beach
0:50
Parkland student sings happy birthday song for deceased friend
3:39
Parkland student throws up, sings happy birthday for deceased friend
1:56
'I have a dream': Martin Luther King Jr.'s granddaughter speaks at Washington march
1:55
Stoneman Douglas student says 'this is real life'
1:38
Parkland student comments on young adults impacting nationwide gun debate
1:34
L.A. student says she learned 'how to duck from bullets'
3:58
Chicago student: 'We are the turn of the century, the voice for change'
2:37
Florida senator praises Parkland students 'demonstrating for change'
4:04
Andra Day performs 'Rise Up' at March for Our Lives
0:28
'It just upsets me': Parkland student discusses lack of diversity in shooting coverage
4:01
Stoneman Douglas student: 'Our votes matter'
1:03
Thousands in London and Paris protest U.S. school shootings
3:07
From D.C. to Parkland: Two young girls brought together by gun violence
1:43
After losing his nephew to gun violence, Alex King attends March for Our Lives
0:29
Crowd swarms Philadelphia for March for our Lives
0:46
Crowds descend on D.C. for massive March for Our Lives protest
1:29
Parkland students, residents attend March for Our Lives rally in Florida
1:58
'Too many of my friends have died because of guns:' Students prepare to march in D.C.
0:58
Justin Timberlake and D.C. mayor promote March for Our Lives
1:23
Getting around D.C. during March for Our Lives
0:49
D.C. mayor addresses students at #NeverAgain rally ahead of March for Our Lives
2:03
Parkland students participate in #NeverAgain rally at D.C. school
2:46
'We've been silent for too long:' Fla. students discuss their movement
