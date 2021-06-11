(University of Washington)
Timelapse shows Pine Island glacier collapsing

June 11, 2021 | 5:53 PM GMT
An aerial timelapse of Pine Island glacier in the Antarctic shows it losing one-fifth of its mass from 2015 to 2020.
