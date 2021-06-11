Skip to main content
(University of Washington)
National
Timelapse shows Pine Island glacier collapsing
June 11, 2021 | 5:53 PM GMT
An aerial timelapse of Pine Island glacier in the Antarctic shows it losing one-fifth of its mass from 2015 to 2020.
Related
Iceberg that’s twice the size of Washington cleaves off Pine Island Glacier in Antarctica, in a sign of warming
Unprecedented data confirms that Antarctica’s most dangerous glacier is melting from below
