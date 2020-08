Tracing Kyle Rittenhouse’s actions the night of the shootings in Kenosha, Wis.

Two people were killed and one was seriously wounded by gunfire Aug. 25 at a protest in Kenosha, Wis., over the police shooting of Jacob Blake Jr. Videos reveal the movements of the suspected shooter, Kyle Rittenhouse, including his interactions with law enforcement. Rittenhouse was later charged with first-degree homicide.