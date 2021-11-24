National

Travis McMichael found guilty on all counts in Ahmaud Arbery killing

The jury reached its verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery killing on Nov. 24 in Brunswick, Ga., and found Travis McMichael guilty on all counts. His father Greg McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan were also found guilty on several charges, but not guilty of malice murder.

