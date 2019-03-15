Sections
(Joyce Koh/The Washington Post)
LIVE
National
Two Muslim American communities struggle to process New Zealand attack
Muslims at the McLean Islamic Center in Virginia and the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Minnesota gathered during Friday prayers to mourn those killed in New Zealand March 15.
Related
Primary suspect, one alleged accomplice identified in terrorist attack that killed 49 in New Zealand
Boundless racism, zero remorse: A manifesto of hate and 49 dead in New Zealand
Trump says white nationalism is not a rising threat after New Zealand attacks: ‘It’s a small group of people’
Read More
Up next in
New Zealand shooting
2:05
Two Muslim American communities struggle to process New Zealand attack
0:29
Australian senator gets egged in protest after controversial New Zealand shootings statement
0:48
Mourners pay tribute to victims of New Zealand mosque attack
1:47
Who is Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern?
0:48
New Zealand shooting suspect to appear in High Court April 5
1:19
39 patients in Christchurch Hospital after deadly mosque shooting
0:50
New Zealand prime minister: ‘Our gun laws will change’
3:51
New Zealand prime minister: 'We are all unified in grieving together'
1:49
U.N. holds moment of silence for victims of New Zealand terrorist attack
3:37
'Inhumane, evil, horrible': U.S. politicians condemn New Zealand attacks
0:23
Trump says white nationalism is a 'small group of people' with 'very serious problems'
