(Video: Alice Li/The Washington Post, Photo: Alice Li/The Washington Post)
LIVE
National
‘We celebrate their lives’: Virginia Beach city employees honor their fallen colleagues
Virginia Beach residents gather to honor the 12 victims murdered in this year's deadliest mass shooting.
Related
Virginia Beach wants to be known for its boardwalk, SEALs and strawberries — not its tragedy
Virginia Beach mass shooter reveals little in resignation note sent day of massacre
Virginia’s top Democrats to call for stricter gun laws after Virginia Beach; one GOP leader willing to talk
Read More
Up next in
Local
2:40
‘We celebrate their lives’: Virginia Beach city employees honor their fallen colleagues
3:07
'We're going to miss them': Restaurant owner remembers customers killed in Virginia Beach shooting
2:19
Neighbors remember Virginia Beach shooting victim Joshua Hardy
3:10
'Coming together to be human': Oceanside church service in Virginia Beach mourns shooting victims
3:10
A city in mourning: Virginia Beach residents come together to find comfort
1:45
Gregory officially installed as D.C. archbishop
1:38
Police arrest activists living in Venezuelan Embassy
4:07
You can't buy weed in D.C., but you can smoke it. Here's why.
3:18
D.C. residents demand change after a growing pattern of traffic accident deaths
2:43
Baltimore mayor's future uncertain as book scandal unfolds
2:55
The mayor calls it a ‘vast desolate parking lot.’ Here’s what D.C. could do with RFK Stadium.
1:09
GMU students protest Kavanaugh appointment
2:00
Watch the University of Virginia campus lose its mind
1:37
What to know about D.C.'s new archbishop
1:59
‘I will rebuild your trust’: Wilton Gregory named archbishop of Washington, D.C.
1:01
John Lennon: 'We're going to stay in bed for seven days'
1:33
Thieves smash truck into store to steal ATM
3:16
What might happen when Amazon moves to your city?
1:46
Lisanti vows to stay in office after racial slur censure
2:41
‘I’m not the same person’: Northam responds to blackface yearbook pictures
2:57
Northam vows to finish out term, explore 'white privilege'
