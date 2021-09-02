Skip to main content
The Washington Post
Democracy Dies in Darkness
(Joy Sharon Yi, Whitney Leaming/The Washington Post)
National
Why covid-19 vaccination gaps persist
September 2, 2021 | 6:50 PM GMT
Hispanic adults are among the most eager to get vaccinated, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, but they still have one of the lowest covid-19 vaccination rates in the country.
For immigrants, IDs prove to be a barrier to a dose of protection
Anatomy of a health conundrum: The racial gap in vaccinations
Latino vaccination rates are high in one Maryland County. A cartoon grandmother helped.
