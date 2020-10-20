The Washington Post
(Video: Danielle Kunitz, Kate Woodsome/The Washington Post, Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP-Getty/The Washington Post)
Opinions
Opinion | Trump is fueling a covid-19 anti-vaccine movement, but the problem is far bigger
Distrust in the Trump administration has turned into distrust of science, adding to an already powerful anti-vaccine movement. But infectious-disease epidemiologists Dr. Syra Madad and Dr. Paul Offit, co-inventor of a rotavirus vaccine, say even in this muddled information environment, we need to trust the science.
