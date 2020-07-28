Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Topics
Politics
Opinions
Local
Sports
National
World
Business
Technology
Style
Entertainment
Washington Post Live
Series
Fact Checker
How to Be a Journalist
On The Trail
Short Takes
Throwback Thursday
View All
Top News
Voices From the Pandemic
The Poetry of Home
This live event has ended.
(The Washington Post)
LIVE
Politics
Attorney General Barr testifies before the House Judiciary Committee
Attorney General William P. Barr testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on the administration's response to police brutality and civil unrest.
Related
Barr plans to mount a defiant defense of Trump in showdown with House Democrats
Analysts say Barr is eroding Justice Department independence — without facing any real personal consequence
Read More