(Blair Guild/The Washington Post)
Up next in Politics
promo
1:45
White House gives preview of Biden’s Jan. 6 anniversary speech
Today
promo
1:35
Biden on omicron variant: ‘Be concerned about omicron but don’t be alarmed’
Yesterday
promo
7:13
Is the Capitol any safer a year after Jan. 6th? | Accountable
2 days ago
promo
2:10
Jan. 6 committee confirms Trump watched Capitol riot unfold on TV
3 days ago
Politics

Biden’s Capitol insurrection anniversary speech, in 3 minutes

January 6, 2022 | 3:38 PM GMT
On Jan. 6, President Biden said that “we are in a battle for the soul of America” in a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the violent Capitol mob.
Related