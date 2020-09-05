The Washington Post
(Blair Guild/The Washington Post)
Politics
Did Trump and Biden see convention polling bumps?
The Fix’s Amber Phillips breaks down polling now that President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are on the other side of their party conventions.
