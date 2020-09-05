Sections
(Blair Guild/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Politics
Did Trump and Biden see convention polling bumps?
The Fix’s Amber Phillips breaks down polling now that President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are on the other side of their party conventions.
Related
Trump’s underdog status remains very much intact in a deluge of polls
Read More
Up next in
Election 2020
3:04
Did Trump and Biden see convention polling bumps?
1:01
Trump suggests voters vote twice after railing against voter fraud
1:22
Trump promises to end the lawlessness that he promised to end in 2016
1:45
White House social media director tweets manipulated video to depict Biden asleep in TV interview
2:47
How the conventions impact the election | The 2020 Fix
2:55
How words differed at the Republican and Democratic conventions
4:08
Falsehoods fly as Trump headlines final night of the GOP convention
3:08
Trump’s Republican National Convention speech, in 3 minutes
3:57
Night 3 riddled with falsehoods as Pence takes GOP convention stage
3:03
Pence’s Republican National Convention speech, in 3 minutes
1:22
Republicans accuse Democrats of things Republicans have done
9:18
A town lost its factory in deep-red North Carolina. Will it cost Trump in November? | The 2020 Map
1:39
Did Trump officials violate the Hatch Act at the Republican convention?
3:05
Melania Trump’s convention speech, in 3 minutes
3:19
What you missed on Night 1 of the GOP convention
2:55
How Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 GOP convention speech launched his newfound political career
2:16
DNC highlights and what to watch for at the RNC | The 2020 Fix
3:58
The fourth night of the Democratic National Convention, in 4 minutes
3:43
Joe Biden's speech at the Democratic Convention, in 3 minutes
2:43
Here are the former Republican lawmakers supporting Biden
3:18
The third night of the Democratic Convention, in 3 minutes
