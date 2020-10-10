Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Topics
Politics
Opinions
Local
Sports
National
World
Business
Technology
Style
Entertainment
Washington Post Live
Series
Fact Checker
How to Be a Journalist
On The Trail
Short Takes
Throwback Thursday
View All
Top News
Voices From the Pandemic
The Poetry of Home
(James Cornsilk/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Politics
For those that have lost family members to covid-19, Trump’s words are like ‘slap in the face’
President Trump’s comparisons in October of the coronavirus to the flu and admonitions not to fear it were “appalling” to those who have lost family members.
Related
Trump will speak at a public event at the White House; it is not clear if he’s still contagious with coronavirus
Trump says not to fear the virus. But fear saves lives when leaders fail us.
The GOP has a long history of ignoring science. Trump turned it into policy.
Read More
Up next in
Coping with coronavirus
3:19
For those that have lost family members to covid-19, Trump’s words are like ‘slap in the face’
5:12
Dismissed by doctors, covid-19 ‘long haulers’ find comfort in each other
6:51
Picking through a pandemic: In Nashville, 90 percent of independent music venues risk closure
3:13
Remembering one of the lives lost to coronavirus in Brazil
2:04
At an airport in Finland, dogs are sniffing for the coronavirus
3:39
How a Black doctor found healing in protests while watching a pandemic attack people of color
4:24
In Kenya, singers are finding musical inspiration in the coronavirus pandemic
8:16
Florida's Star Motel was in disarray before coronavirus. The pandemic pushed it over the edge.
3:57
How coronavirus has shaped the current state of fashion
14:22
Arizona schools are trying to balance risk of coronavirus with the needs of students and families
5:38
As the wheels of Houston's eviction machine turn, many fear the worst is yet to come
5:36
University students prepare to return to campus: ‘It’s a ticking time bomb’
6:19
How six Americans are coping with unemployment and the pandemic
4:01
Back to school, through a musical and a book | Critics at Home
5:13
What a lost school year means for children with disabilities
2:03
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma uses music to touch people, even through a screen
3:50
Covid-19 stands between environmental group and the kids they hope to educate
3:48
'We cannot afford to wait': Unemployed workers call for extension of coronavirus relief payments
6:52
Teachers worry about the fall: ‘We’re talking about actual human lives’
1:59
TV, movie reunions rise amid coronavirus quarantine
2:28
Opinion | 'Eviction is a death penalty': Renters demand Va. governor stop evictions
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Contact the Newsroom
Contact Customer Care
Request a Correction
Send a News Tip
Download The Washington Post App
Policies & Standards
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Print Products Terms of Sale
Digital Products Terms of Sale
CA Notice of Collection
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions & Discussion Policy
RSS Terms of Service
Ad Choices
About Us
Public Relations
Careers
Diversity & Inclusion
Newspaper in Education
Today's Paper
WP BrandStudio
Events
Policies & Standards
Get The Post
Home Delivery
Digital Subscription
Gift Subscriptions
Mobile & Apps
Newsletters & Alerts
Washington Post Live
Reprints & Permissions
Post Store
Photo Store
e-Replica
Help
Contact the Newsroom
Contact Customer Care
Reader Representative
Advertise
Licensing & Syndication
Request a Correction
Send a News Tip
Terms of Use
Digital Products Terms of Sale
Print Products Terms of Sale
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
CA Notice of Collection
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions & Discussion Policy
Request a Correction
RSS Terms of Service
Ad Choices
washingtonpost.com
© 1996-2020 The Washington Post