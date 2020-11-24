The Washington Post
(JM Rieger/The Washington Post)
Politics
Fox News opinion personalities say Trump lost
More than two weeks after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, Fox News opinion hosts have started to acknowledge Biden’s win.
