Top News
Fox News opinion personalities say Trump lost
More than two weeks after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 presidential election, Fox News opinion hosts have started to acknowledge Biden’s win.
Laura Ingraham says that Biden will be president: ‘This constitutes living in reality’
