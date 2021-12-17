How Congress lengthened the confirmation process and increased government vacancies
Just now
5:40
Some of the biggest Pinocchios of 2021 | Fact Checker
Today
1:44
Rand Paul's history of voting against disaster relief
Yesterday
2:00
What Fox News hosts said privately vs. publicly on Jan. 6
2 days ago
2:08
Tornado efforts still in ‘life-saving’ stage
4 days ago
Politics
How Congress lengthened the confirmation process and increased government vacancies
December 17, 2021 | 6:26 PM GMT
Senate-confirmed positions in the federal government have grown by more than 40 percent since 1960. It has resulted in longer confirmation times, more vacancies and a greater willingness by presidents to rely on acting officials in the government.