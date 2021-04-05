Skip to main content
How one small rule change in 1806 led to the filibuster
April 5, 2021 | 11:57 AM GMT
Here’s what you need to know about the procedure’s complicated history meant to delay, delay, delay.
A ‘perverted’ rule: How Joe Biden evolved from supporting the filibuster to trying to change it
Even without the filibuster, Democrats lack votes for ambitious parts of their agenda
