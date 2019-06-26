Sections
(Monica Akhtar/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Politics
Immigration, abortion and surprise Spanish: Candidates go head-to-head in first Democratic debate
During the first Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential election, candidates covered issues including immigration, health care and abortion rights.
Democratic debate 2019: First round of candidates to kick off two-night debate
2:22
Immigration, abortion and surprise Spanish: Candidates go head-to-head in first Democratic debate
5:18
‘It’s insane!’ Large Democratic presidential field overwhelms Calif. convention
0:58
The Spanish moments of the Democratic debate, translated
3:13
Student loans weighing you down? Some 2020 candidates want to get rid of them.
4:01
What to expect from Democrats on the crowded debate stage
6:26
Hannah Explains: How to check your gender bias while watching the primary debates
2:52
A theater critic reviews Sen. Kamala Harris's campaign performance
2:44
'I'll say something ... controversial': Key moments from Trump's latest interview
6:26
Hannah Explains: How do presidential candidates prepare for debates?
0:51
’It’s going to be the mega-rally of all times’: Supporters gear up for Trump rally
3:23
Rep. Katie Porter supports impeachment investigation
