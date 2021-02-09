Skip to main content
(The Washington Post)
Politics
Impeachment managers display first video evidence at Trump trial
February 9, 2021 | 7:02 PM GMT
House impeachment managers played a video sequence of events at the beginning of the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump on Feb. 9.
