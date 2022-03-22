(The Washington Post)
Politics

Jackson outlines 3-step judicial philosophy

March 22, 2022 | 1:26 PM GMT
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on March 22 outlined what she described as her three-step process for approaching cases.
