(Adriana Usero/The Washington Post)
Up next in Politics
promo
2:56
Biden’s Capitol insurrection anniversary speech, in 3 minutes
Today
promo
7:13
Is the Capitol any safer a year after Jan. 6th? | Accountable
3 days ago
promo
2:10
Jan. 6 committee confirms Trump watched Capitol riot unfold on TV
4 days ago
promo
2:59
The wildest political moments of 2021
1 week ago
Politics

Jan. 6 insurrection: How Congress marked one year since attack

January 6, 2022 | 11:17 PM GMT
On Jan. 6, Congress marked one year since a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol.
Related