Melania Trump expresses sympathy for coronavirus victims: ‘You are not alone’
First lady Melania Trump delivered the first expression of sympathy at the Republican National Convention for the more than 170,000 Americans who have died of coronavirus.
Conventions 2020
2:15
Melania Trump expresses sympathy for coronavirus victims: ‘You are not alone’
1:39
Did Trump officials violate the Hatch Act at the Republican convention?
3:05
Melania Trump’s convention speech, in 3 minutes
1:16
Highlighting her Be Best campaign, Melania Trump says helping children is 'our moral imperative'
1:54
Melania Trump says coming to U.S. was 'a dream come true'
6:29
Kentucky attorney general praises Trump in Republican National Convention speech
3:44
Iowa governor says Trump had Iowans' backs during storm recovery
3:19
What you missed on Night 1 of the GOP convention
2:30
Sen. Tim Scott’s speech, in under 3 minutes
0:57
Arizona delegate touts 'miles of big beautiful wall' in roll call
2:01
Tim Scott says Biden and Harris want a 'cultural revolution'
1:15
Nikki Haley says 'America is not a racist country'
1:08
Scalise says Trump visited him in the hospital after 2017 shooting
1:26
Herschel Walker: ‘I’ve seen racism…and it isn’t Donald Trump’
2:09
RNC Small-business owner thanks Trump for PPP loan to keep her business afloat
2:55
How Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 GOP convention speech launched his newfound political career
1:06
Trump claims election will be stolen as he opens GOP convention
3:44
RNC renominates Mike Pence for vice president
2:16
DNC highlights and what to watch for at the RNC | The 2020 Fix
3:58
The fourth night of the Democratic National Convention, in 4 minutes
3:43
Joe Biden's speech at the Democratic Convention, in 3 minutes
