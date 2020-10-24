Sections
LIVE
Politics
Obama on Trump: 'Florida man wouldn't even do this stuff'
At a rally in Miami for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Oct. 24, former president Barack Obama said President Trump’s actions weren’t “normal behavior.”
Election live updates: Trump campaigns in three swing states; Biden in Pennsylvania, Obama to Florida
Obama on Trump: 'Florida man wouldn't even do this stuff'
Claiming covid-19 immunity, Trump jokes about kissing supporters, media
Trump tries to close the gap at the final debate | The 2020 Fix
Trump keeps talking about losing the election
Voting for the first time? We break it down into 3 simple steps
Eye rolls and head shakes replace interruptions in the final presidential debate
Key moments from Trump's own recording of the '60 Minutes' interview with Lesley Stahl
Biden on ‘60 Minutes’: Supreme Court system 'is getting out of whack'
Biden is ahead in national polls. That doesn't mean he will win the election.
Obama hits the campaign trail for Biden
Comparing the Trump and Biden town halls | The 2020 Fix
Fact-checking Trump and Biden's dueling town halls
At dueling town halls, Biden and Trump face questions from voters
Moderators press Trump, Biden at dueling town halls
Trump pushed ‘unmasking’ conspiracy theory for years
The reason behind long early voting lines
Harris quizzes Amy Coney Barrett
Lindsey Graham keeps begging for campaign money on Fox News
What Biden has said about court-packing
In the key state of Pennsylvania, vote counting could stretch beyond election night
Why the Oct. 15 Biden-Trump debate was doomed | The 2020 Fix
