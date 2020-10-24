The Washington Post
Politics
Obama on Trump: 'Florida man wouldn't even do this stuff'
At a rally in Miami for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Oct. 24, former president Barack Obama said President Trump’s actions weren’t “normal behavior.”
