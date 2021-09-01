Skip to main content
Search Input
Search
Sections
Menu
Sections
Menu
The Washington Post
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Video
Topics
ChevronDown
Series
ChevronDown
Top News
Visual Investigations
(JM Rieger/The Washington Post)
Up next in Politics
1:24
Republicans slam Biden after previously supporting Afghanistan withdrawal
Just now
3:23
Newly arrived Afghan family settles in, but worries about those left behind
Today
2:57
Biden’s speech on Afghanistan, in 3 minutes
Yesterday
4:19
Army captain wrestles with guilt as U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan
Yesterday
2:29
What the Biden administration has said about giving the Taliban lists
Yesterday
Politics
Republicans slam Biden after previously supporting Afghanistan withdrawal
September 1, 2021 | 9:25 PM GMT
Republicans who previously supported withdrawal from Afghanistan criticized President Biden as the U.S. evacuated citizens and allies.
↓ Read More
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning