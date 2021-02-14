(Monica Akhtar, Zach Purser Brown/The Washington Post)
Politics

Senate acquits Trump for second time after week-long trial | Impeachment This Week

February 14, 2021 | 2:33 PM GMT
House managers argue former president Trump incited an insurrection in a dramatic and swift Senate impeachment trial. Come inside the proceedings with The Washington Post.
