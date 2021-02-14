Skip to main content
Top News
Visual Investigations
Up next in Politics
19:07
Senate acquits Trump for second time after week-long trial | Impeachment This Week
Today
2:03
Pelosi accuses McConnell of delaying the Senate trial
Today
2:58
Democrats’ closing arguments in Trump’s second impeachment trial
Today
1:00
Senate votes to acquit Trump in second impeachment trial
Today
3:08
Raskin says the children of insurrectionists are ‘our children, too’
Today
2:06
Managers decline to call witnesses for impeachment trial
Today
3:07
Who might have been called to testify in Trump's Senate impeachment trial
Today
3:21
How the Senate vote to allow witnesses unfolded
Today
4:55
Unraveling Trump's misleading impeachment defense | Fact Checker
Yesterday
4:17
Senators’ question focus on when Trump knew about attack, Pence’s endangerment
Yesterday
5:05
Senate awards officer Eugene Goodman Congressional Gold Medal
Yesterday
4:11
Trump’s lawyer hinges defense on First Amendment
Yesterday
3:17
Defense argues Trump didn’t incite riot
Yesterday
3:59
House managers rest case against Trump, argue for conviction
2 days ago
2:27
Mike Lee raises objection to impeachment evidence citing him
3 days ago
5:26
Impeachment managers lay out case against Trump with unseen footage, audio
3 days ago
4:34
Trump’s second impeachment trial begins with debate over whether it’s constitutional
4 days ago
1:56
Schoen argues Trump’s impeachment is unconstitutional
4 days ago
1:20
The strangest lines from Bruce Castor’s 48-minute open
4 days ago
3:17
Stimulus package and Trump impeachment divide lawmakers ahead of Senate trial
6 days ago
8:49
Covid relief and GOP infighting eclipse Trump’s impending trial | Impeachment This Week
1 week ago
Politics
Senate acquits Trump for second time after week-long trial | Impeachment This Week
February 14, 2021 | 2:33 PM GMT
House managers argue former president Trump incited an insurrection in a dramatic and swift Senate impeachment trial. Come inside the proceedings with The Washington Post.
Related
House impeachment managers emphasize the danger to Pence and other top officials in harrowing retelling of Jan. 6 attack
Previously unpublished video shows Pence, Romney, Schumer and others rushing to evacuate the Capitol
Republicans vote to acquit Trump on impeachment charge of inciting deadly attack on the Capitol
