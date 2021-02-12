Skip to main content
Search Input
search
Sections
menu
Sections
menu
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sign in
profile
Sign in
profile
Video
Topics
chevron-down
Politics
Opinions
Local
Sports
National
World
Business
Technology
Style
Entertainment
Washington Post Live
Series
chevron-down
Fact Checker
How to Be a Journalist
Launcher
Short Takes
Upgrade with Geoffrey Fowler
View All
Top News
Visual Investigations
(The Washington Post)
Up next in Politics
5:05
Senate awards officer Eugene Goodman Congressional Gold Medal
Just now
3:53
Trump’s defense refuses to answer whether Trump won or lost the election
Today
5:38
Trump’s lawyers argue tweet disparaging Mike Pence is ‘not relevant’ to trial
Today
2:05
Plaskett slams Trump team videos for focus on Black women
Today
4:11
Trump’s lawyer hinges defense on First Amendment
Today
3:17
Defense argues Trump didn’t incite riot
Today
3:59
House managers rest case against Trump, argue for conviction
Yesterday
2:27
Mike Lee raises objection to impeachment evidence citing him
Yesterday
5:26
Impeachment managers lay out case against Trump with unseen footage, audio
Yesterday
4:34
Trump’s second impeachment trial begins with debate over whether it’s constitutional
3 days ago
1:56
Schoen argues Trump’s impeachment is unconstitutional
3 days ago
1:20
The strangest lines from Bruce Castor’s 48-minute open
3 days ago
3:17
Stimulus package and Trump impeachment divide lawmakers ahead of Senate trial
5 days ago
8:49
Covid relief and GOP infighting eclipse Trump’s impending trial | Impeachment This Week
6 days ago
1:23
House Democrats walk article of impeachment against Trump to Senate
2 weeks ago
5:24
Senate Democrats gear up for Trump impeachment trial, as some in GOP say it's unnecessary
2 weeks ago
2:56
Calling for Trump impeachment, lawmakers describe trauma of Capitol attack
3 weeks ago
9:42
Trump is impeached, again | Impeachment This Week
January 15, 2021
1:35
Pelosi signs impeachment article, says Trump is a 'danger' to America
January 13, 2021
2:56
House votes to impeach President Trump again, a week before he leaves office
January 13, 2021
0:46
House votes to impeach Trump for second time
January 13, 2021
Politics
Senate awards officer Eugene Goodman Congressional Gold Medal
February 12, 2021 | 11:47 PM GMT
Senators unanimously awarded Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal on Feb. 12.
Related
Live updates: Trump’s call to ‘fight’ was just political speech, impeachment lawyers say in seeking acquittal
Officer Eugene Goodman lauded again for saving Romney during the Capitol riot: ‘We all owe him a debt of gratitude’
A Black officer faced down a mostly White mob at the Capitol. Meet Eugene Goodman.
↓ Read More
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning