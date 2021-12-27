(JM Rieger/The Washington Post)
Up next in Politics
promo
1:43
Bidens thank military members for their service on Christmas
2 days ago
promo
1:32
Bidens visit children's hospital on Christmas eve
3 days ago
promo
0:49
The Bidens' new puppy plays on the White House South Lawn
3 days ago
promo
1:03
Biden to lift travel ban on eight African countries
3 days ago
Politics

The wildest political moments of 2021

December 27, 2021 | 3:20 PM GMT
From Zoom cat filters to nunchuck demonstrations to Neanderthal caucuses, 2021 got weird.
Related