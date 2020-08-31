Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Gift Subscriptions
Try 1 month for $1
Gift Subscriptions
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Topics
Politics
Opinions
Local
Sports
National
World
Business
Technology
Style
Entertainment
Washington Post Live
Series
Fact Checker
How to Be a Journalist
On The Trail
Short Takes
Throwback Thursday
View All
Top News
Voices From the Pandemic
The Poetry of Home
(The Washington Post)
LIVE
Politics
Trump refuses to condemn right-wing violent protesters
President Trump on Aug. 31 refused to criticize people involved in recent deadly clashes in Portland, Ore., and Kenosha, Wis.
Related
‘Great Patriots!’: Trump lavishes praise on supporters amid deadly clashes with social justice protesters
Read More
Up next in
Politics
4:16
Trump refuses to condemn right-wing violent protesters
1:19
Lawmakers react to election security briefing cuts
2:37
White House officials attack local leadership, Democrats after deadly shooting in Portland
2:47
How the conventions impact the election | The 2020 Fix
2:55
How words differed at the Republican and Democratic conventions
4:08
Falsehoods fly as Trump headlines final night of the GOP convention
3:08
Trump’s Republican National Convention speech, in 3 minutes
3:57
Night 3 riddled with falsehoods as Pence takes GOP convention stage
3:03
Pence’s Republican National Convention speech, in 3 minutes
1:22
Republicans accuse Democrats of things Republicans have done
2:57
Kellyanne Conway's controversial moments while working at the White House
9:18
A town lost its factory in deep-red North Carolina. Will it cost Trump in November? | The 2020 Map
4:11
Highlights from Night 2 of the GOP convention
1:39
Did Trump officials violate the Hatch Act at the Republican convention?
3:05
Melania Trump’s convention speech, in 3 minutes
3:19
What you missed on Night 1 of the GOP convention
3:54
Why Trump keeps talking about suburbia
5:34
Postmaster General defends cost-cutting measures at contentious House hearing
2:55
How Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 GOP convention speech launched his newfound political career
2:16
DNC highlights and what to watch for at the RNC | The 2020 Fix
3:00
At Senate hearing, DeJoy answers questions on mail delays, prioritizing ballots
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Contact the Newsroom
Contact Customer Care
Request a Correction
Send a News Tip
Download The Washington Post App
Policies & Standards
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Print Products Terms of Sale
Digital Products Terms of Sale
CA Notice of Collection
Do Not Sell My Info
Submissions & Discussion Policy
RSS Terms of Service
Ad Choices
About Us
Public Relations
Careers
Diversity & Inclusion
Newspaper in Education
Today's Paper
WP BrandStudio
Events
Policies & Standards
Get The Post
Home Delivery
Digital Subscription
Gift Subscriptions
Mobile & Apps
Newsletters & Alerts
Washington Post Live
Reprints & Permissions
Post Store
Photo Store
e-Replica
Help
Contact the Newsroom
Contact Customer Care
Reader Representative
Advertise
Licensing & Syndication
Request a Correction
Send a News Tip
Terms of Use
Digital Products Terms of Sale
Print Products Terms of Sale
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
CA Notice of Collection
Do Not Sell My Info
Submissions & Discussion Policy
Request a Correction
RSS Terms of Service
Ad Choices
washingtonpost.com
© 1996-2020 The Washington Post