Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Gift Subscriptions
Try 1 month for $1
Gift Subscriptions
Username
Sign In
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
My Post
My Reading List
Account Settings
Newsletters & alerts
Gift subscriptions
Contact us
Help desk
Topics
Politics
Opinions
Local
Sports
National
World
Business
Technology
Style
Entertainment
Washington Post Live
Series
Fact Checker
How to Be a Journalist
On The Trail
Short Takes
Throwback Thursday
View All
Top News
Voices From the Pandemic
The Poetry of Home
(Zach Purser Brown/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Politics
Trump surrogates downplay Woodward revelations
Trump campaign and White House officials took the airwaves on Sept. 13 to defend President Trump's pandemic response and downplay accusations he deliberately misled the public over the disease.
Related
Election 2020 live updates: Trump holds Nevada rally, Biden gets $100 million boost from Bloomberg in Florida
The advantages of incumbency are crumbling away for Trump
Read More
Up next in
Politics
3:23
Trump surrogates downplay Woodward revelations
2:08
Biden advisers hit back at campaign criticism
1:59
Will a week of bad news hurt Trump? | The 2020 Fix
1:27
Republicans sidestep Woodward-Trump revelations
3:40
Why the Justice Dept. is intervening in Trump’s defamation case
4:37
Vice President Pence, second lady recite scripture at 9/11 ceremony in New York
2:48
In light of Woodward call, Trump claims he 'didn't lie' about coronavirus
0:23
Trump says ‘expert or not, we're not doing any more shutdowns’
3:06
Listen to excerpts from Trump’s calls with Woodward on the coronavirus and civil unrest
1:59
Trump downplayed the coronavirus 31 times in the first three months of 2020
3:00
Ahead of Election Day, Trump tries to rewrite pandemic history
1:53
Democrats react to ongoing unrest and clashes between protesters, police
1:23
Anita Hill says she will vote for Joe Biden in 2020
3:04
Did Trump and Biden see convention polling bumps?
1:53
How Trump’s reported military comments mirror his previous remarks
1:01
Trump suggests voters vote twice after railing against voter fraud
3:10
What you need to know about the Portland mayor's relationship with police and protesters
1:22
Trump promises to end the lawlessness that he promised to end in 2016
1:45
White House social media director tweets manipulated video to depict Biden asleep in TV interview
2:02
Who is Scott Atlas, Trump's new pandemic adviser?
0:25
Biden says he isn’t banning fracking
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Contact the Newsroom
Contact Customer Care
Request a Correction
Send a News Tip
Download The Washington Post App
Policies & Standards
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Print Products Terms of Sale
Digital Products Terms of Sale
CA Notice of Collection
Do Not Sell My Info
Submissions & Discussion Policy
RSS Terms of Service
Ad Choices
About Us
Public Relations
Careers
Diversity & Inclusion
Newspaper in Education
Today's Paper
WP BrandStudio
Events
Policies & Standards
Get The Post
Home Delivery
Digital Subscription
Gift Subscriptions
Mobile & Apps
Newsletters & Alerts
Washington Post Live
Reprints & Permissions
Post Store
Photo Store
e-Replica
Help
Contact the Newsroom
Contact Customer Care
Reader Representative
Advertise
Licensing & Syndication
Request a Correction
Send a News Tip
Terms of Use
Digital Products Terms of Sale
Print Products Terms of Sale
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
CA Notice of Collection
Do Not Sell My Info
Submissions & Discussion Policy
Request a Correction
RSS Terms of Service
Ad Choices
washingtonpost.com
© 1996-2020 The Washington Post