Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sections
Subscribe
Username
Sign In
Account
Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Subscribe
Account
Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Accessibility for screenreader
Top News
Popular
Channels
How to Adult
Video
LIVE
Politics
(Reuters)
Trump tells Puerto Ricans they have ‘thrown our budget a little out of whack’
Read More
During his visit to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico on Oct. 3, President Trump said, “I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack.”
During his visit to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico on Oct. 3, President Trump said, “I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack.”
Related links
© 1996-2017 The Washington Post
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Advertise on Washington Post Video
advertising@washpost.com
Up next in
hurricane maria
Now watching
0:49
Trump tells Puerto Ricans they have ‘thrown our budget a little out of whack’
Now watching
0:49
Trump on Puerto Rican mayor: 'It's now acknowledged what a great job we've done'
Now watching
1:49
Watch aerial views of damaged Guajataca dam in Puerto Rico
Now watching
3:03
Seven reactions to Trump’s criticism of San Juan’s mayor
Now watching
0:41
Puerto Rico governor: 'Significant amounts of water and food' have arrived
Now watching
1:37
Saving feral dogs in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria
Now watching
1:16
San Juan Mayor on desperate need for Puerto Rico aid: 'Save us from dying'
Now watching
1:11
'We are in crisis.' How one city in Puerto Rico is surviving without water.
Now watching
2:16
Trump lifts the Jones Act to help Puerto Rico. What is it?
Now watching
1:01
Drone video shows devastated San Juan a week after Maria
Now watching
1:18
US Navy personnel evacuate children from Dominica
© 1996-2017 The Washington Post
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning
Advertise on Washington Post Video
advertising@washpost.com