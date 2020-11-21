The Washington Post
(Blair Guild, JM Rieger/The Washington Post)
Politics
Trump tries to overturn the election | The 2020 Fix
The Fix’s Eugene Scott analyzes how President Trump continues to spread conspiracy theories while working to disenfranchise thousands of Black voters.
Related
Read More
Up next in Election 2020
promo
2:39
Trump tries to overturn the election | The 2020 Fix
promo
1:57
What Trump allies said about election results in 2016
promo
4:09
Michigan voters lambast GOP officials at contentious Wayne County meeting
promo
3:50
Giuliani's falsehood-filled news conference, in less than 4 minutes
promo
4:12
Why Biden did better in parts of America with strong economies
promo
2:11
Your guide to Georgia's Senate runoff elections
promo
1:16
Trump allies allege widespread voter fraud then refuse to provide evidence
promo
1:52
Democrats give conflicting explanations for down-ballot struggles
promo
4:25
Here's who is in the running for Biden's cabinet
promo
2:46
Officials warn of harmful consequences as Trump continues to stonewall Biden transition
promo
2:43
Trump supporters and far-right groups take to the streets of D.C.
promo
2:59
Trump’s exit strategy | The 2020 Fix
promo
1:52
What Republicans said about election results in 2016
promo
3:45
Republicans know Trump lost, but they're indulging him anyway. Here’s why.
promo
1:39
Whenever Trump loses, he baselessly claims it was rigged
promo
1:45
McCarthy celebrates post-election Republican victories
promo
3:19
Four viral videos falsely suggest ‘voter fraud’
promo
1:55
What Joe Biden says he will do on day one as president
promo
2:23
Biden's chief of staff describes how coronavirus overshadowed his 2020 campaign
promo
2:31
GOP makes history with number of women elected to Congress in 2020
promo
1:52
How Fox News personalities previously talked about election results