The Washington Post
(Lee Powell/The Washington Post)
Politics
Virginians turn out in force on first day of early voting
Voters lined up early at the Fairfax County Government Center and some waited for hours to cast their ballot as early voting began in Virginia on Sep. 18.
Related
Read More
Up next in Election 2020
promo
3:08
Virginians turn out in force on first day of early voting
promo
1:12
What Senate Republicans have said about filling a Supreme Court vacancy
promo
2:43
How Bill Barr has misled the public under Trump
promo
3:01
Biden's CNN town hall in 3 minutes
promo
1:25
FBI director says Russia is still trying to interfere in U.S. election
promo
3:27
How Trump repeatedly disparages climate science
promo
4:52
Dissecting the Trump campaign’s most popular ad
promo
2:04
Democrats flipped the House in 2018. Can they keep it in 2020?
promo
1:30
Trump shares doctored video of Biden, changing 'Despacito' to N.W.A's 'F--- tha Police'
promo
4:35
Trump faces tough questions in wide-ranging town hall
promo
4:29
HBCU alumni: Kamala D. Harris as vice-presidential nominee is ‘monumental’
promo
3:34
Highlights from Biden's speech on West Coast wildfires and climate change
promo
4:26
Trump’s insults helped him win in 2016. They’re backfiring in 2020.
promo
2:08
Biden advisers hit back at campaign criticism
promo
1:59
Will a week of bad news hurt Trump? | The 2020 Fix
promo
3:00
Ahead of Election Day, Trump tries to rewrite pandemic history
promo
1:53
Democrats react to ongoing unrest and clashes between protesters, police
promo
1:23
Anita Hill says she will vote for Joe Biden in 2020
promo
3:04
Did Trump and Biden see convention polling bumps?
promo
1:01
Trump suggests voters vote twice after railing against voter fraud
promo
1:22
Trump promises to end the lawlessness that he promised to end in 2016