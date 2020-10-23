Voting for the first time? We break it down into 3 simple steps

There are a lot of voting challenges to consider ahead of the 2020 elections, especially if this is your first time marking your ballot. Should you vote by mail or go to the polls? How do you know what information is trustworthy? What do you do if you don’t love the candidates? The Lily’s Maya Sugarman talked to experts to answer your top questions. Here’s how to make the best voting plan for you. The Lily is a publication of The Washington Post that covers critical stories about women and gender.