Skip to main content
Search Input
search
Sections
menu
Sections
menu
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sign in
profile
Sign in
profile
Video
Topics
chevron-down
Politics
Opinions
Local
Sports
National
World
Business
Technology
Style
Entertainment
Washington Post Live
Series
chevron-down
Fact Checker
How to Be a Journalist
Launcher
Short Takes
Upgrade with Geoffrey Fowler
View All
Top News
Visual Investigations
(Monica Rodman, Sarah Hashemi/The Washington Post)
Up next in Politics
3:18
Was the attack on the U.S. Capitol an attempted coup?
Today
3:28
These congresswomen of color survived the Capitol riot. Now, they want to fight racism.
Today
1:25
National Guardsmen sleep on the floors of the Capitol
2 weeks ago
2:53
What happens next if President Trump is impeached for a second time?
2 weeks ago
6:03
How the Capitol attack unfolded, from inside Trump's rally to the riot | Opinion
2 weeks ago
3:08
What we know about Trump’s possible second impeachment
2 weeks ago
2:22
Lawmakers warn new Trump impeachment could overshadow Biden’s first days
2 weeks ago
3:04
There's no evidence of antifa. But many identifiable Trump supporters were in the Capitol mob.
2 weeks ago
3:36
How Trump could be held legally accountable for inciting Capitol riot
2 weeks ago
3:28
What it was like to report from a Capitol under siege
2 weeks ago
2:31
One congresswoman's harrowing story of what it was like inside the Capitol
2 weeks ago
6:11
How a pro-Trump mob was able to breach security and storm the Capitol
3 weeks ago
3:15
Inside the White House as Trump raged and Congress confirmed Biden's win
3 weeks ago
5:54
After mob attack on Capitol, here is how Trump supporters view what happened
3 weeks ago
2:34
How the 25th Amendment works
3 weeks ago
1:35
Lawmakers, politicians call for removal, impeachment of Trump
3 weeks ago
2:16
Inside the Capitol after a day of mob violence
3 weeks ago
2:53
The world reacts to pro-Trump mob storming Capitol building
3 weeks ago
2:32
Conservative media shifts blame away from mob of Trump supporters
3 weeks ago
3:38
How the Capitol went from a joint session of Congress to chaos
3 weeks ago
4:19
Violent scene unfolds as pro-Trump mob storms Capitol
3 weeks ago
Politics
Was the attack on the U.S. Capitol an attempted coup?
January 28, 2021 | 3:05 PM GMT
On Jan. 13, the House impeached President Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Many have argued that his efforts amounted to an attempted coup. Was it?
Related
41 minutes of fear: A video timeline from inside the Capitol siege
Trump is impeached, again | Impeachment This Week
There's no evidence of antifa. But many identifiable Trump supporters were in the Capitol mob.
↓ Read More
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning