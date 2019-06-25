Sections
(JM Rieger/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Politics
What to watch for on night two of the 2020 Democratic debate
The Washington Post’s David Weigel previews the June 27 Democratic primary debate and what rhetorical techniques each candidate might employ based on previous debates.
Related
What we expect the candidates to fight about in the Democratic debates
Read More
Up next in
Politics
3:43
What to watch for on night two of the 2020 Democratic debate
2:06
'Latinos, we are America': Spanish-speakers respond to candidates speaking Spanish
2:28
In first debate, Democratic candidates describe the greatest threats to America
0:30
Sanders: Homestead detainees ‘are not our enemies’
1:31
'We do not talk enough about trans Americans': Democrats discuss transgender issues
3:09
'It's not about Donald Trump': Democratic candidates answer questions in post-debate spin room
1:08
Fact-checking night one of the first Democratic debate
1:29
The best one-liners from night one of the first Democratic debate
0:58
The Spanish moments of the Democratic debate, translated
3:00
Immigration, health care and surprise Spanish: Candidates go head-to-head in first Democratic debate
2:42
Senators comment on border facilities housing migrant children
