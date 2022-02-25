(Blair Guild/The Washington Post)
Up next in Politics
promo
2:58
Biden introduces Jackson: ‘For too long ... our courts haven’t looked like America'
Just now
promo
2:09
‘Putin has blood on his hands’: Senators react to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Today
promo
1:30
Biden contradicts White House on purpose of Russian sanctions
Today
promo
1:45
Is Ukraine a democracy? Here are the facts.
Today
Politics

What you need to know about Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden’s Supreme Court nominee

February 25, 2022 | 2:20 PM GMT
President Biden nominated D.C. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Feb. 25. Here's what you need to know.
Related