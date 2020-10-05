Sections
(Zach Purser Brown/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Politics
White House doctor says Trump ready to leave hospital
White House physician Sean Conley gave an update on President Trump's condition at Walter Reed hospital in Bethesda, Md., on Oct. 5. Here's his press briefing in 2 minutes.
Election live updates: Trump tweets that he’s leaving hospital today
Prospect of Trump’s early hospital discharge mystifies doctors
Coronavirus Policy
2:18
White House doctor says Trump ready to leave hospital
2:36
What we know about Trump's head physician
2:35
Trump’s doctor makes contradictory statements about giving him oxygen
0:54
Trump takes short drive outside Walter Reed hospital to wave to supporters
4:54
Lawmakers talk risks Trump took ahead of coronavirus diagnosis
2:13
The interactions of Rose Garden ceremony attendees who tested positive for coronavirus
2:48
What Trump’s coronavirus test means for the campaign | The 2020 Fix
2:28
What Trump’s doctor said at Walter Reed, in less than 3 minutes
5:11
Trump has coronavirus. What happens now?
2:40
Before Trump tested positive for coronavirus, Boris Johnson almost died after his diagnosis
4:50
Democrats take HHS secretary to task for Trump's approach to coronavirus
3:32
Lawmakers, pundits react to President Trump’s positive coronavirus test
0:59
Trump downplayed the coronavirus the same week he tested positive
2:37
After testing positive for coronavirus, Trump goes to Walter Reed
2:43
White House aides keep testing positive for coronavirus
3:47
Packed rallies vs. distanced gatherings: How Trump and Biden's campaigns look different
1:59
34 times Trump said the coronavirus would go away
3:06
Listen to excerpts from Trump’s calls with Woodward on the coronavirus and civil unrest
1:59
Trump downplayed the coronavirus 31 times in the first three months of 2020
3:00
Ahead of Election Day, Trump tries to rewrite pandemic history
2:02
Who is Scott Atlas, Trump's new pandemic adviser?
