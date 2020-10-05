The Washington Post
(Zach Purser Brown/The Washington Post)
Politics
White House doctor says Trump ready to leave hospital
White House physician Sean Conley gave an update on President Trump's condition at Walter Reed hospital in Bethesda, Md., on Oct. 5. Here's his press briefing in 2 minutes.
Related
Read More
Up next in Coronavirus Policy
promo
2:18
White House doctor says Trump ready to leave hospital
promo
2:36
What we know about Trump's head physician
promo
2:35
Trump’s doctor makes contradictory statements about giving him oxygen
promo
0:54
Trump takes short drive outside Walter Reed hospital to wave to supporters
promo
4:54
Lawmakers talk risks Trump took ahead of coronavirus diagnosis
promo
2:13
The interactions of Rose Garden ceremony attendees who tested positive for coronavirus
promo
2:48
What Trump’s coronavirus test means for the campaign | The 2020 Fix
promo
2:28
What Trump’s doctor said at Walter Reed, in less than 3 minutes
promo
5:11
Trump has coronavirus. What happens now?
promo
2:40
Before Trump tested positive for coronavirus, Boris Johnson almost died after his diagnosis
promo
4:50
Democrats take HHS secretary to task for Trump's approach to coronavirus
promo
3:32
Lawmakers, pundits react to President Trump’s positive coronavirus test
promo
0:59
Trump downplayed the coronavirus the same week he tested positive
promo
2:37
After testing positive for coronavirus, Trump goes to Walter Reed
promo
2:43
White House aides keep testing positive for coronavirus
promo
3:47
Packed rallies vs. distanced gatherings: How Trump and Biden's campaigns look different
promo
1:59
34 times Trump said the coronavirus would go away
promo
3:06
Listen to excerpts from Trump’s calls with Woodward on the coronavirus and civil unrest
promo
1:59
Trump downplayed the coronavirus 31 times in the first three months of 2020
promo
3:00
Ahead of Election Day, Trump tries to rewrite pandemic history
promo
2:02
Who is Scott Atlas, Trump's new pandemic adviser?