(Video: Mahlia Posey/The Washington Post, Photo: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)
LIVE
Politics
Why Biden did better in parts of America with strong economies
The Post’s Heather Long explains why President-elect Joe Biden won more votes in economically thriving cities while President Trump did better in places facing hardship.
Related
Biden won places that are thriving. Trump won ones that are hurting.
Biden urged to rebuild the relationship between the government and its workers
Live updates: Biden to speak virtually with governors on pandemic as Trump presses legal challenges
4:12
Why Biden did better in parts of America with strong economies
3:50
Giuliani's falsehood-filled news conference, in less than 4 minutes
2:11
Your guide to Georgia's Senate runoff elections
1:16
Trump allies allege widespread voter fraud then refuse to provide evidence
1:49
Trump fires top DHS official who refuted his claims of election fraud
1:52
Democrats give conflicting explanations for down-ballot struggles
4:25
Here's who is in the running for Biden's cabinet
2:23
Highlights from Obama's '60 minutes' interview
2:46
Officials warn of harmful consequences as Trump continues to stonewall Biden transition
2:59
Trump’s exit strategy | The 2020 Fix
1:52
What Republicans said about election results in 2016
3:45
Republicans know Trump lost, but they're indulging him anyway. Here’s why.
1:39
Whenever Trump loses, he baselessly claims it was rigged
2:43
Why Parler has seen a surge in followers during the 2020 election
1:45
McCarthy celebrates post-election Republican victories
1:55
What Joe Biden says he will do on day one as president
2:23
Biden's chief of staff describes how coronavirus overshadowed his 2020 campaign
2:31
GOP makes history with number of women elected to Congress in 2020
1:24
Trump salutes, lays wreath in honor of Veterans Day
1:52
How Fox News personalities previously talked about election results
3:39
How Biden plans to tackle the coronavirus pandemic
