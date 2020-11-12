Sections
Politics
Why Parler has seen a surge in followers during the 2020 election
Parler positions itself as the "free speech" alternative to Twitter and Facebook. And after the 2020 election, conservatives welcome that.
‘Stop the Steal’ supporters, restrained by Facebook, turn to Parler to peddle false election claims
Trump’s attacks on election outcome prolong tech’s emergency measures
