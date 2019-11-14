CEO Series Special Edition: Bret Baier and David Rubenstein

The Washington Post
Join The Washington Post for a history lesson unlike anything you have heard before with Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chairman of The Carlyle Group David M. Rubenstein, and award-winning Fox News anchor Bret Baier. The conversation will focus on new books by Rubenstein and Baier. Rubenstein’s The American Story: Conversations with Master Historians is comprised of interviews with America’s most renowned historians including David McCullough, Ron Chernow and Doris Kearns. Baier’s Three Days at the Brink: FDR's Daring Gamble to Win World War II explores rarely seen transcripts and oral histories detailing the Tehran Conference, where FDR, Churchill, and Stalin plotted D-Day and an end to the Second World War.
