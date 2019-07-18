The Washington Post
(The Washington Post)
LIVE
The 2020 Candidates: Sen. Amy Klobuchar
On Monday, July 22, The Washington Post will feature an interview with Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, one week before the next televised debate.
Read More
Up next in Top News
promo
1:38
#RickyRenuncia: Protests against Puerto Rico's governor rage on
promo
2:34
Here’s how Apollo 11 forever changed how we watch TV
promo
0:46
Puerto Rico protests: Police fire tear gas during anti-Rossello demonstrations
promo
2:33
Five things to know before you FaceApp your face
promo
1:44
What to expect from the sweltering heat wave gripping the East Coast
promo
3:40
Small but united: Understanding the four-congresswomen 'squad'
promo
2:08
From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Fleabag,' these are your 2019 Emmy nominees
promo
2:02
'Workers are not machines': Amazon employees strike on Prime Day
promo
2:11
Why Trump told minority congresswomen to ‘go back’ to their countries
promo
2:00
‘Just a big old mess’: Along the Louisiana coast, cleaning up after Barry
promo
3:49
'No humanity': ICE raids, detention facilities spark debate