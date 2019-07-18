Sections
The 2020 Candidates: Sen. Amy Klobuchar
On Monday, July 22, The Washington Post will feature an interview with Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, one week before the next televised debate.
1:38
#RickyRenuncia: Protests against Puerto Rico's governor rage on
2:34
Here’s how Apollo 11 forever changed how we watch TV
0:46
Puerto Rico protests: Police fire tear gas during anti-Rossello demonstrations
2:33
Five things to know before you FaceApp your face
1:44
What to expect from the sweltering heat wave gripping the East Coast
3:40
Small but united: Understanding the four-congresswomen 'squad'
2:08
From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Fleabag,' these are your 2019 Emmy nominees
2:02
'Workers are not machines': Amazon employees strike on Prime Day
2:11
Why Trump told minority congresswomen to ‘go back’ to their countries
2:00
‘Just a big old mess’: Along the Louisiana coast, cleaning up after Barry
3:49
'No humanity': ICE raids, detention facilities spark debate
