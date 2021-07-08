Skip to main content
Search Input
Search
Sections
Menu
Sections
Menu
The Washington Post
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Video
Topics
ChevronDown
Series
ChevronDown
Top News
Visual Investigations
(The Washington Post)
Up next in Science
1:20
CDC: Delta variant is now dominant coronavirus strain in U.S.
2 days ago
3:57
Experts say coronavirus vaccine boosters are likely. How will they work?
2 days ago
3:40
Coronavirus herd immunity is within reach, but what happens if we fall short?
June 9, 2021
1:33
What we know about the delta coronavirus variant
June 8, 2021
4:09
Advice for parents as some older kids get vaccinated against covid-19
May 20, 2021
Science
CDC: Delta variant is now dominant coronavirus strain in U.S.
July 8, 2021 | 3:54 PM GMT
Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control, on July 8 reported that the delta variant had become the dominant strain in the country.
↓ Read More
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning