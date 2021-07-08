Skip to main content
Search Input
Search
Sections
Menu
Sections
Menu
The Washington Post
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Sign in
ProfileSolid
Video
Topics
ChevronDown
Series
ChevronDown
Top News
Visual Investigations
(The Washington Post)
Up next in Science
3:57
Experts say coronavirus vaccine boosters are likely. How will they work?
2 days ago
3:40
Coronavirus herd immunity is within reach, but what happens if we fall short?
June 9, 2021
1:33
What we know about the delta coronavirus variant
June 8, 2021
4:09
Advice for parents as some older kids get vaccinated against covid-19
May 20, 2021
5:41
How the push to immunize children is clashing with vaccine skepticism
May 10, 2021
Science
Experts say coronavirus vaccine boosters are likely. How will they work?
July 8, 2021 | 4:31 PM GMT
As new coronavirus variants emerge and the longevity of vaccine protection remains unknown, scientists are researching how booster shots could work.
Related
You had the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine. Should you try to get a booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna?
Yes, we’ll all probably need a coronavirus booster shot. But which one?
Coronavirus questions answered: For the vaccinated, would exposure to covid-19 act as booster and strengthen their immunity?
New study on delta variant reveals importance of receiving both vaccine shots, highlights challenges posed by mutations
What you need to know about the highly contagious delta variant
↓ Read More
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning