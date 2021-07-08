(The Washington Post)
Up next in Science
promo
3:40
Coronavirus herd immunity is within reach, but what happens if we fall short?
June 9, 2021
promo
1:33
What we know about the delta coronavirus variant
June 8, 2021
promo
4:09
Advice for parents as some older kids get vaccinated against covid-19
May 20, 2021
promo
5:41
How the push to immunize children is clashing with vaccine skepticism
May 10, 2021