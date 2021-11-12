Skip to main content
(Heather Mattila/Wellesley College)
Science
Giant hornet attacks make honey bees 'scream'
November 12, 2021 | 5:31 AM GMT
Scientists published a paper on Nov. 10 detailing the alarm noise honey bees make to alert the hive when a giant hornet attacks.
