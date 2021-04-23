(Amber Ferguson/The Washington Post)
Science

How cicadas will impact you, your pets and your summer

April 23, 2021 | 4:35 PM GMT
After 17 years underground three species of the Brood X cicadas will emerge early this summer on the East coast. Find out how long they’ll stay and how loud they will sound.
