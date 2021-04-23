Skip to main content
Search Input
search
Sections
menu
Sections
menu
The Washington Post
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Sign in
profile
Sign in
profile
Video
Topics
chevron-down
Series
chevron-down
Top News
Visual Investigations
(Amber Ferguson/The Washington Post)
Up next in Science
4:05
How cicadas will impact you, your pets and your summer
Just now
3:58
Overcoming climate anxiety could be the secret to real change
Yesterday
3:29
What we know about the latest coronavirus variants
2 weeks ago
3:52
How Novavax uses moth cells to create its coronavirus vaccine
March 3, 2021
5:17
NASA’s Perseverance is about to land on Mars. China and the UAE will be there, too.
February 17, 2021
Science
How cicadas will impact you, your pets and your summer
April 23, 2021 | 4:35 PM GMT
After 17 years underground three species of the Brood X cicadas will emerge early this summer on the East coast. Find out how long they’ll stay and how loud they will sound.
Related
Brood X cicadas are about to put on one of the wildest shows in nature. And D.C. is the main stage.
What is Brood X? When do cicadas come out in 2021? Answering your buggiest questions.
The cicadas are coming. But gardeners need not panic.
↓ Read More
Washington Post Video and Closed Captioning